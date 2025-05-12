Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A stock market crash has sent share prices tumbling, and while panic is in the air, savvy investors see a golden opportunity. You might be thinking the same yourself, even if you’d be a first-time investor. The problem? Gambling your hard-earned dollars.

But don’t let that scare you—this rare opportunity could be your chance to make a huge profit once the market picks back up. All you need to do is learn how to pick stocks, and Sterling Stock Picker can assist you with a low, one-time payment. You could change your financial future for just $68.99 (reg. $486).

How picking stocks works with this app

Most people don’t even know where to begin with stock investing: Google? The Apple Stocks app? Sterling Stock Picker helps you discover stocks that align with your financial goals, starting with a five-minute questionnaire.

Then, use the beginner-friendly stock picker to find profitable stocks. Compared to other tools or blindly searching the web, the idea behind using this app is that these options are recommended to you based on your values, investment preferences, and risk tolerance.

You may also use Finley AI, Sterling Stock Picker’s chatbot, as a personal finance coach. Powered by Open AI, you might ask it anything about the stock market, risk assessment, or simply the steps of how to invest your first dollar.

At any time, you can view your investment portfolio. Once you’re more experienced investing, you may look at the data and calculations to make even smarter decisions—or consult Finley AI for more advice.

