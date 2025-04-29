Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’ve been wanting to work on your personal or professional self-growth by learning in your spare time, but don’t have much time to read, you’ll love having access to a growing collection of concise summaries of the world’s most acclaimed non-fiction books. Best of all, a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium is currently available for only $59.99, which is 80% off the regular $299 subscription price.

A low one-time payment gives you permanent, unlimited access to Headway’s massive collection of more than 1,500 existing book summaries, and 30 to 50 new ones are added every month. These professionally narrated summaries are available offline, so you can listen to them whenever you like, wherever you are, during workouts, commutes, and more.

While it’s true that summaries can’t replace an entire original book, it does allow you to explore the book’s ideas and to decide whether to dive deeper. You’ll benefit from thousands of actionable tips and insights in collections curated to help you meet specific goals, as well as personalized recommendations that will fuel your growth.

Best of all, Headway makes learning fun. The app takes a game-like approach to tracking your progress, earning achievements, and mastering new skills. So no more doomscrolling. It’s time to invest in yourself and transform the way you achieve growth.

Headway is a worldwide phenomenon, with 20 million downloads. It was the Editors’ Choice of Apple USA and chosen as the U.S. App of the Day four times in a row. Users have also expressed their approval, rating the app 4.5 out of 5 stars on Apple’s App Store and 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store. Also, MakeUseOf says Headway is:

“…a worthy tool for you if you’re too busy in your day-to-day schedule and can’t allocate time for self-improvement.”

Grab a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium while it’s available for just $59.99, an 80% discount off the regular $299 subscription price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.