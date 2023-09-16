The Steam 20th Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and if you are in the market for a Steam Deck, you can save some money through the duration of the sale.

All three options are being offered at a discount, and the savings range from $40-$130 off.

Steam turns 20, making it almost of drinking age in the US.

If you have been eyeing the 64GB Steam Deck, instead of doling out $399, you can take 10% off of the regular price and pay $350.10, saving yourself around $40.

The middle-of-the-road option, the 256GB model, is currently 15% off. This model is normally priced at $529, but you can have it for $449.65 instead – a savings of almost $80.

Finally, the Steam Deck with the largest capacity is discounted at almost $130 off. The 512GB model usually runs $649, but it’s currently on sale for $519.20

Should you decide to purchase a Steam Deck while on sale, you should have a look at some of the games currently offered at a discount. The sale runs now through Tuesday, September 19, and surely you will want something new to play on your shiny new gaming system.

If you head over to the sale page, you will see that all of Valve’s titles are on sale, select Call of Duty games are discounted for up to 67% off, the Dragon Age franchise is on sale, Far Cry games are up to 85% off right now, the rather excellent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition is 50% off, and there are plenty more games to be had cheaper than usual.

Hit up the links for more information and to save some money.