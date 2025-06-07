Hong Kong’s Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing has announced dozens of measures to promote the “silver economy” and address the needs of the city’s ageing population. These cover five main areas : boosting consumption, developing tailor-made products, promoting quality assurance of “silver” products, strengthening financial and insurance protection, and encouraging older residents to re-enter the job market.

These are all good intentions, but it also begs the question: where is the infrastructure needed to support the measures?

An important part of this is suitable housing and a community that encourages ageing Hongkongers to live well and be productive for as long as they would like to be.

In 2015, the Housing Society built The Tanner Hill development for aged living, offering world-class facilities. The flats are well-designed, with clever use of compact space, and come with safety measures like grab bars and anti-slip bathroom mats, plus access to user-supported cooking facilities.

The premises include clinics offering both Western and Chinese medicines, a library, restaurant, swimming pool, gym and access to services like banking, plus seats in the common lifts. It would be a no-brainer to house outlets there to offer “silver products” to this exclusive community.

But what about those of less modest means? Perhaps we can consider a hybrid living model. Hong Kong could design such a housing estate in three parts. One section of flats could be fitted out with facilities aimed at independent living for senior residents. This would cater to those who want their privacy while maintaining access to medical support, including silver products and services as needed. NGOs could help.