The Fractal Design North is one of the most popular recent PC case releases, combining a beautiful wood front panel, leather accents and excellent ventilation with a modern, easy-to-build mid-tower design. The North normally retails for £125 or more, but today you can pick it up for a more reasonable £110 when you buy from Box via Ebay, using code SAVINGS20 before September 28th. That’s the cheapest this case has ever been in the UK!

The North reviewed very strongly because it’s right in line with the current trend towards high-airflow cases that are able to handle hot modern processors and graphics cards, but it looks completely unlike mesh-faced cases. There are loads of nice touches elsewhere too, including a leather tab to remove the top panel and beautiful, literal through-line that links the front I/O (2x 3.5mm, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C) and power button.

In terms of compatibility, the case fits motherboards up to ATX in size, with 240mm (top) and 360mm radiators (front) and GPUs up to 355mm in length. Two 140mm fans are included, which is always nice to see.

Note that this is the tempered glass version of the case; a mesh version is also available but the airflow in this model should be more than sufficient already.

If you’re building a new PC and stuck choosing a case, I’d definitely consider this one at its deal price – so take a look at some reviews and see what you make of it!