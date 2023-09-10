



Disney has announced that until October 11th, it will offer a three-month deal on Hulu plus Live TV for $49.99 per month. The $20-a-month discounted subscription, which includes ad-supported Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, comes right as the final weekend of the US Open championships gets underway and the first NFL games of the season happen.

Disney’s Hulu trial is well-timed, given its spat with Spectrum leaving cable customers with legally dubious options for watching some of the year’s biggest sports events.

That includes tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who last week said he had to use pirate streams to watch the US Open while playing in it since the hotel TVs were connected to Spectrum. Medvedev, who won the tournament in 2021, will face Novak Djokovic tomorrow in the finals, and Deadline reports that ESPN has hooked up players, press, and a few others with Hulu accounts to stream the tournament until it ends.

The deal is open to new subscribers, as well as any who haven’t been subscribed to Hulu in the last month. Starting on October 12th, the price for Hulu plus Live TV will jump to $76.99, a change Disney announced in early August along with other price hikes for ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions.

Update September 9th, 2023, 5:49PM ET: Added clarification that the $49.99 Hulu plus Live TV subscription includes Hulu with ads and that those who’ve subscribed to Hulu in the last month are ineligible.

Correction September 9th, 2023, 6:20PM ET: This article stated previously that this deal includes ad-free Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. In fact, the subscription includes the ad-supported versions of those services. We regret the error.





