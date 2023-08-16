LG’s 27GN950 monitor is one of my all-time favourites, as it’s the perfect complement to a high-end gaming PC. You get a 4K resolution for pin-sharp graphics and text, a 144Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS panel for excellent motion handling, and a 27-inch span that fits easily onto a desk or monitor arm. After debuting at an eye-watering $800, this monitor has dropped on Amazon.com to a more reasonable $543.

Of course, there’s plenty to praise here beyond the core specs. LG’s Fast IPS panels are great all-around performers, with the fast pixel response times and refresh rates of TN panel monitors but with the viewing angles, wide colour gamuts, accurate colour reproduction and high resolution of more advanced IPS models. This one is even rated to meet the DisplayHDR 600 standard, providing suitably bright highlights to make HDR content worth watching, as well as the G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro standards.

I use this monitor’s exact panel (in an Eve Spectrum monitor) and have found it perfect for a wide range of uses, from competitive Counter-Strike 2 and F1 23 to the beautiful vistas of Civilization 6, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Forza Horizon 5. Of course, I also edit photos and create articles using that very screen, and despite having tried plenty of fancy OLED models I’m still very happy going back to this panel.

The 27GN950 also includes a great stand that supports height adjustment and full 90-degree rotation to portrait and a four-port USB hub for plugging in all your peripherals. It’s really the complete package – the only thing it’s missing is HDMI 2.1 ports for use with PS5 or Series X; these were added with the $630 LG 27GP950.

For more monitor chat, check out James’ latest recommendations – and stay tuned for more PC deals as I discover them!