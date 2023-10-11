Why the Ending Was Changed

Peele intended Get Out to be a metaphor about the soft, insidious racism that continued to percolate during the Obama years within elite power and wealth centers, and even amongst those who nominally supported liberal and progressive causes. However, by the time Peele filmed his screenplay, the simmering racism was reaching a raging boil in 2016 as Donald Trump ascended to the Republican nomination for president on a tidal wave of white grievance and bigotry. So while Get Out was completed before Trump actually won the presidential election that year, the bleakness of Get Out’s original ending was beginning to feel like a truth bomb nobody needed to hear repeated out loud.

More specifically, however, came the issues which occurred when Get Out had its test screenings ahead of release. In a 2018 interview with Vulture, producer Sean McKittrick said, “We tested the movie with the original ‘sad truth’ ending where, when the cops show up, it’s an actual cop and Chris goes to jail. The audience was absolutely loving it, and then it was like we punched everybody in the gut. You could feel the air being sucked out of the room. The country was different. We weren’t in the Obama era. We were in this new world where all the racism crept out from under the rocks again.”

Apparently there was some debate about keeping the ending or changing it, and ultimately reshoots were commenced. In the same Vulture roundtable, Peele reflected, “I think my improv training just put me in the mind frame of, with each problem, there’s not one solution, there’s not two solutions, there’s an infinite amount of great solutions. That includes the ending.”

Six years later, Peele is one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, in horror or otherwise. The two subsequent films he made after Get Out—Us (2019) and Nope (2022)—also noticeably refuse to pull their punches the way Get Out does at the end. Us features a bitterly cynical final scene that comments on class, opportunity, and the selfishness of human nature, while Nope pivots on how an industry’s greed can lead to the violent destruction of innocents, including children. It’s fair to wonder if Peele might still prefer his original ending of Get Out. He did, after all, do his commentary with that version of the film’s conclusion.

The original ending is the more truthful conclusion about being Black in America, which is the entire point of Get Out. However, it’s fair to speculate whether Get Out would have had the cultural impact and euphoric reaction it enjoyed if it embraced that level of despair. The entire film is an exercise in getting audiences to recognize often unspoken, ugly truths about society. The original ending is the emotional zenith of that vision; it arguably has a greater artistic integrity. But it also isn’t saying anything audiences did not already know, all while leaving a film that operated on such a heightened level of satire and allegory in the most miserable and nihilistic place.

If you want to make a point, it’s sometimes better to lace that message with some optimism that can win people over. By concluding with Ron driving Chris to freedom, away from the white ‘burbs, Get Out offers a literal and figurative escapism that is exhilarating. It likely encouraged repeat viewings and ecstatic word-of-mouth. It’s less truthful, but it’s a lot more satisfying, and as a consequence Get Out became probably the most influential horror movie of its decade.