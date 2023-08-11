In 2010, the Parekh family captured the audience’s attention with their exceptional humor and unique wit in the successful comedy-drama Khichdi: The Movie. Now, they are preparing to make a triumphant return to cinemas with a sequel titled Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. This eagerly awaited follow-up will once again feature the beloved Parekh family, bringing their uproarious humor and dynamic chemistry to the silver screen, just in time for Diwali celebrations.

Sequel To ‘Khichdi: The Movie’ Officially Announced

On Instagram, the makers of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan shared exciting news on Instagram, They revealed the sequel through a teaser video Today. Alongside the announcement of the forthcoming sequel, they penned the words, Iss Diwali, Hasi ka Dhamaka

Cinemagharo mein

#Khichdi2ThisDiwali

#Khichdi2InCinemas

In the teaser video, the entire main cast of Khichdi is showcased, including Supriya Pathak playing Hansa, Anang Desai as Babuji, Rajeev Mehta in the role of Praful, and Vandana Pathak portraying Jayshree, among others. Additionally, the teaser provides a sneak peek of Farah Khan, the renowned Bollywood director and choreographer.

About Khichdi 2:Mission Paanthukistan

Written and helmed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is set to lead audiance on an exhilarating journey full of ups and downs. The sequel promises to explore fresh facets of the Parekh family’s dynamics, taking Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, and Himanshu—the cherished figures from the beloved sitcom—into uncharted territories. As they continue the Khichdi legacy, these beloved characters are bound to double the delight and merriment, inviting us to partake in their uproarious escapades.

Khichdi’s Journey: From Stage to Screen With Amazing Cast

Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel. Guided by the skills of accomplished performers such as Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the movie guarantees a side-splitting fusion of comedy, emotions, and amusement that epitomizes the renowned Khichdi identity.

Also read this :Massive Start for Jailer at the Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Film Rakes in a Whopping 48 Crores on Opening Day in India

Set to be the comedy blockbuster of the year, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan promises an exciting escapade that will strike a chord with audiences spanning all generations, establishing itself as the quintessential family entertainer for the festive Diwali season.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan embarks on a delightful and touching journey, underscoring the warmth and enchantment that family relationships bring, particularly during Diwali celebrations. Prepare to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of happiness and mirth with the Parekh family in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, as it graces the screens this Diwali, once more reinforcing that Khichdi, evolving from a stage play, is an authentic Indian treasure that has blossomed into an exceptional cinematic tale.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related