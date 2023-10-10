Amazon is having another huge sale, and this one is called Big Deal Days. The sale has a number of nice discounts on video games, including the Resident Evil 4 remake.
Amazon is selling the game for $40 right now across PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. That’s a nice discount from its normal $60 price point. Shipping is free and fast with Prime. You can follow the links below to order yourself a copy of the game on your preferred platform.
Resident Evil 4, which launched in March, is a remake of the 2005 original, featuring better graphics and other improvements. GameSpot’s Resident Evil 4 review scored it a 10/10. Looking ahead, the game will come to iPhone 15 Pro later this year.
“It raises the bar for what a good remake is and at the same time, preserves Resident Evil 4’s legacy as a genre-defining experience and one of the greatest games of all time,” GameSpot’s Kurt Indovina said about the remake.
Amazon’s Big Deal Days rolls on with a second day of deals on October 11, so keep checking back with GameSpot for even more deals in the time ahead.
