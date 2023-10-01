David Tennant’s iconic portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in the venerable “Doctor Who” franchise is one of the most beloved in the series’ 60-year history.

Now, Titan Comics is offering up a batch of new adventures starring the gallivanting Gallifreyan in a 64-page graphic novel written by comics veteran and “Spider-Verse” co-creator Dan Slott.

Zooming into our dimension on Nov. 7, “Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord” features interior and cover artwork from acclaimed illustrators Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith, and Mike Collins. And we’ve got a trippy new trailer and a dual-cover sneak peek at all the otherworldly timey-wimey mischief.

Cover art for “Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord.” (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In order to survive the fiery Pyromeths, Martha Jones must spin three sensational yarns about the Tenth Doctor and his greatest adventures with old and new foes alike! An epic story that sees companion Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes — both classic and new!

“Witness the incredible adventures of the Tenth Doctor like never before! You’ll be on the edge of your Tardis as Martha recounts three unbelievable tales of The Doctor facing off against his deadliest foes! Dan Slott’s incredible ‘Doctor Who’ comics debut reveals his love for the franchise, featuring cameos from multiple Doctors and their enemies, including the Daleks and Cybermen. Fans will also delight at the special bonus story starring the Ninth Doctor and Rose!”

Alternate cover art for “Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord.” (Image credit: Titan Comics)

BBC’s “Doctor Who” Season 14 is slated to premiere on Christmas Day 2023 in the aftermath of Jodie Whittaker’s final turn as the Thirteenth Doctor. The franchise’s 60th anniversary specials, showcasing David Tennant as the Fourteenth regeneration of the infamous Time Lord alongside Catherine Tate, are scheduled to land in November 2023. Actor Ncuti Gatwa’s (“Sex Education”) highly anticipated debut episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will be shown over Christmastime.

Titan Comics’ “Doctor Who: Once Upon a Time Lord” arrives Nov. 7 in bookstores, comic shops and digital formats.