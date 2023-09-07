Villedor is a lawless land used to looting here and there, but The City has never seen a heist of this magnitude. Dallas and the crew are ready to show Aiden and his fellow citizens how it’s done. That’s right, Payday 2 is the second crossover of Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s Summer of Horrors, an event which promises new content, goals, updates and a lot more! So get ready to prepare your plan of action, put on your mask and grab some loot. But don’t forget, once you put it on, there’s no turning back…
“What’s up? You itchin’ for a new heist?”
Payday is a series which needs no introduction. Created by Overkill, Payday: The Heist took the world by storm when it released in 2011 and the sequel, Payday 2, just took it to a whole new level. With over a decade of support and updates, Overkill have certainly given a lot back to their community. Payday 2 is all about camaraderie as a single heister is only going to end up in custody. From casing banks and jewelry stores to prison breakouts and everything in between, Payday 2 sees four criminals get their hands on some well-earned loot (as well as their adrenaline fix), all while some banging tracks play during the chaos.
“Great work, my friends! Great work!”
Just like Starbreeze and Overkill, we want to keep the content coming with new updates, events and a whole lot more to reward our devoted communities. And speaking of community, both games are well-known for their memeability and if there’s something we know about our own community is that they love memes. As we are doing, Payday 2 has partnered with IPs to see a fair few notable characters join the gang: John Wick, Jacket from Hotline Miami and Ethan and Hila from h3h3Productions, to name but a few. Now, let’s move onto what players can expect this week!
“Honestly, I think this place is haunted or something.”
During the Payday 2 crossover event, Pilgrims will be tasked with looting a new commodity that’s well known to Dallas and the crew: Red Diamonds. These valuable items can be looted from Infected Robbers who will be found mainly in Forsaken Stores and Dark Hollows or players can hunt down Thieving Bolters, who are guaranteed to be holding some diamonds. Pilgrims, we mean heisters, will be handsomely rewarded for taking on such tasks with such items as Nightrunner Safety Pack, the Money Bundle weapon and Dallas’ own stars and stripes mask. To quote the Mastermind himself when masking up: “Time to break a little bad.”
As Payday 2 is all about camaraderie between the gang, we’ve also set up a goal for the community to come together to complete. For collecting over 11,000,000 Red Diamonds, players will be rewarded with 25 Pilgrim Tokens that can be used at the Pilgrim Outpost. These unique diamonds will be lootable throughout Villedor until 4PM CEST on September 21st. And to get you in the mood, Hoxton has prepared a little motivational speech for you: “Alright fellas, let’s do this. Mask up, wan…” Yeah, Hoxton, they get it.
“Put your game face on, buddies.”
Additionally, we’ve prepared a special bundle so you can look the part. Featuring the aforementioned Money Bundle weapon, you’ll also get your hands on the Payday Gang Outfit so you can blend in when sizing up a prospective target, the Payday Paraglider (perfect for a quick getaway, whether it’s with loot or without) and The Change weapon charm. The Money Bundle weapon stuns your foes and drops them to the ground, perfect if they disobey your call to “Get down on the ground!”, while The Change is more than just a reminder of the reason you’re doing all this: it will help reinforce your weapon, meaning it’ll withstand more hits. For more information about the Payday 2 crossover event, head to the Outpost, Pilgrims.
“Overkill – enough said. See you at the safe house.”
We are sure that our Pilgrims will be excited with the news of our latest crossover. Remember: As in Payday 2, just make sure when looting that you aren’t too greedy and get yourself killed. So, head to the Forsaken Stores and Dark Hollows. Encounter those Infected Robbers and loot their bodies. Now, there’s just one more thing to say: Keep those helmets flying, Pilgrims!
