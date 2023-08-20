This iPad deal helps correct Apple’s iPad pricing, and gets you a great tablet for less.

The iPad product line is in a weird spot because there’s so many options to choose from (read our best iPad buying guide to see what we mean), but the good news is that all of them are very good – making it, in some ways, a nice headache to have.

Our only gripes with the tenth-generation iPad were its attachment to the first-generation Apple Pencil and the price, and this Amazon deal helps with the second part.

The retailer is offering the 64GB version in a variety of colors for $399.99 – a saving of $50 off of the MSRP.

Key features: 10.9-inch display, 12MP front and back cameras, all-day battery life

Price history: Before today’s deal, we’ve seen the iPad just 99 cents cheaper, but the deal does pop up fairly regularly. Still, with iPadOS 17 coming, it’s a great time to buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Walmart: $419 | Best Buy: $449

Reviews consensus: The tenth generation iPad saw the base model’s design brought closer in line with the Air and Pro lines, with a slim bezel and no home button. The A14 Bionic chip is also fast enough to power all but Apple’s Pro-level apps in the App Store, and there’s Touch ID built into the power button, too. All in all, it’s a great tablet – we just wish it worked with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best iPad for students

Buy it if: You want a tablet for everyday tasks, particularly FaceTime or other video calls – the iPad 10th generation finally shifts the camera to the horizontal side of the device.

Don’t buy it if: You’re looking to run apps like Logic or Final Cut – the former will work, but may run slowly, and the latter won’t run at all.