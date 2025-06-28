Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Lugging around your $2,000 work laptop on every flight, through every hotel, and across every unfamiliar city? Stress levels: maximum. Business travel is chaotic enough without worrying that a spilled coffee or housekeeping mishap could ruin your most expensive device.

That’s why this refurbished MacBook Air, now just $199.97 with free shipping, is catching attention as the ultimate backup laptop for entrepreneurs who work on the go (reg. $999). If it gets a scratch going through TSA, temporarily misplaced with your lost luggage, or stolen, at least it wasn’t your expensive, main laptop, right?

Here’s what this MacBook Air can handle

This MacBook Air isn’t a powerhouse, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s ideal for email, light web browsing, spreadsheets, document editing, and streaming on the go. With a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000, it handles essential tasks without lag.

The 13.3-inch display features a 1440×900 resolution, making it sharp enough for Zoom calls and Google Docs while also conserving battery life. Speaking of which: the 12-hour battery means you can work through long layovers or client meetings without hunting for a charger. And, since it weighs under three pounds, it’s a great model for travel or hybrid work.

It’s a grade “A/B” refurb, meaning it may show light scuffing or signs of wear, but that also explains the deeply discounted price. This is a backup laptop that’s designed to be used, not babied. A 90-day parts and labor warranty is also included with your purchase.

Take advantage of this refurbished MacBook Air deal, now $199.97 with free shipping while supplies last (reg. $999).

