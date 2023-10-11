This week is an excellent time to grab discounted Lego sets online thanks to Amazon Prime Day Round 2 (Big Deal Days) and Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff sale. We’ve rounded up the best deals on Star Wars, Batman, and Marvel Lego sets below.

Below, you’ll find lists for both retailers, though most of the deals are the same, as Amazon is price-matching Walmart’s sale. One of the lone exceptions is the massive Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian set featuring the Razor Crest. This set is part of Lego’s Ultimate Collectors Series and is likely to sell out quickly at its discounted price of $480 (normally $600).



The Mandalorian Razor Crest Ultimate Collectors Series

Walmart Holiday Kickoff Lego Deals

Amazon Prime Day Round 2 Lego Deals

Numerous Star Wars sets are available for great prices. You can grab the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter kit for $48 (down from $60) at either Amazon or Walmart. Larger vehicle models like the Republic Gunship are down to $325 (normally $400) at Amazon and Walmart, as are helmet replica sets like the Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet, which is $56 (down from $70) at Amazon and Walmart.

Select Batman and Marvel sets are also included in both retailers’ sales, but the specific models differ. For example, Walmart has the Lego Technic Batmobile for $55 and the Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Baby Groot model for $44 (normally $55).

Over at Amazon, the Lego Technic Batcycle is down to $40 (normally $50) and the Lego Marvel Hulkbuster Battle of Wakanda set is $40 (normally $50).

There are tons other Lego sets on sale at both retailers, so make sure to click the buttons for each retailer to browse the full catalogs.

Amazon’s Prime Day Round 2 runs through October 11, while Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff ends October 12. Follow GameSpot’s Prime Day coverage for all the best deals from both events, plus any noteworthy discounts from other online retailers.