Shaken by the news that the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is leaving the McDonald’s menu? Us too.

But don’t worry, our have come up with the ultimate recipe selection inspired by the iconic biscuit, so you can get your Biscoff fix at home, any time.

Gousto’s Lotus Biscoff Sundae

Serves: 2 – 4

Total time: 1 hour 20 mins (prep time 20 mins, one hour freezing time)

Ingredients

397g Condensed Milk

600ml Double cream

2 tsp Vanilla extract

4 Biscoff biscuits

2 tbsp Biscoff spread or Caramel sauce

Method

In a large bowl, whip together the cream, condensed milk and vanilla until thick. Place the mix in a large ziplock bag and freeze for an hour. Once firm but not solid, snip off one corner of the ziplock bag and use it like a piping bag to pipe the mix into your sundae glass. Crush/ crumble your biscuits and sprinkle over your ice cream and drizzle over your sauce. Tip – if using the Biscoff spread you can thin it out a little with some water to get a smoother drizzle.

Spicy Biscoff Korean Chicken Wings

Serves 2

Total time 35- 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken

8 Chicken wings

3 tbsp Cornflour

Vegetable oil for frying

For the sauce

1 tbsp Gochujang

4 tbsp Biscoff spread

2 tbsp Soy sauce

1 Lime (juice only)

2 cloves Garlic (grated)

1 thumb size piece of Ginger (grated)

For the spicy crumb

4 Biscoff biscuits (finely crushed)

1 tbsp Sesame seeds

2 Spring onions (finely sliced)

1 tsp Korean chilli flakes

Method

In a large bowl toss together the chicken wings and corn flour until the wings are well coated. Using a medium sized saucepan, pour in oil ? of the way up. Leave plenty of space for when you add your wings. Always be careful when deep frying. Bring your oil up to 180c using a food safe thermometer. Once hot, carefully add your chicken wings. You may need to cook these in a few batches. Cook for 7 – 10 mins until lightly golden and fully cooked through. Place the wings on a wire rack. In a small saucepan, add all of your sauce ingredients together along with 100ml of water, bring to a simmer and cook for 5 – 10 mins until thick and sticky. In a small frying pan, toast your sesame seeds & crushed biscuits until golden. Put in a bowl with your spring onions and korean chilli flakes and mix together. In a large, clean bowl mix the wings with your sticky sauce and sprinkle over the crumb toss together until evenly coated.

Six-ingredient, no-bake, vegan Biscoff banoffee pie

Makes 4

Total time: Under 30 minutes

Ingredients

150g digestive biscuits

50g biscoff biscuits +1 to decorate

80g vegan butter alternative

80g biscoff spread

1 banana

100ml vegan whipping cream

Method

Start by melting the butter alternative in the microwave. Next, crush the biscuits until they are combined, then mix in the melted butter alternative until you achieve a wet sandy consistency. Take your mini metal tart tins and evenly divide the biscuit mixture among them. Press the mixture firmly to create a smooth and even layer. Place the tins in the fridge for about 10 minutes, or until the biscuits have solidified. While the tart bases are chilling, finely slice the banana and whip the vegan cream until it forms soft peaks. Once the tart bases have solidified, take them out of the fridge. Spread a layer of biscoff spread over each base, then arrange the banana slices on top, and finally, add a generous dollop of whipped vegan cream. For an extra touch, crumble some reserved biscoff biscuit over the tarts to decorate.

Raspberry Biscoff French Toast

Ingredients

10g butter

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 slices of white bread from a 400g loaf

35g Biscoff spread

40g fresh raspberries

Method

Heat butter in a large nonstick frying pan over medium. Make sure the bottom of the pan is completely covered. Whisk egg, vanilla and 2 tbsp sugar in a bowl. Mix cinnamon and remaining sugar on a plate, and set aside. Pour the mixture into the pan and add the bread, flipping each piece over so both sides are coated in egg. Place the bread slices end to end, with a little gap between. This will help when you coat them in egg. Fry the bread in the egg for 4-5 minutes until the egg has set. Then, carefully flip the whole thing over, so the egg mixture is on top. Spread Biscoff on one slice of bread and top with raspberries. Use a spatula to carefully fold the sides of the egg in on themselves. Then fold one side of the sandwich up and over onto the other one, creating a sandwich of fried egg, biscoff and raspberries. Fry for 2 mins on each side to heat through the filling. Then remove and place on the cinnamon sugar tray. Coat, and serve hot.

