Abu Dhabi reaffirmed its role as a global convener for ethical innovation and technology policy this month, as the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) concluded on 6 May. The two-day summit brought together more than 1,000 participants from over 20 countries to shape global frameworks for the responsible governance of rapidly advancing technologies.

Organised by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Public Prosecution, GETS 2025 convened ministers, prosecutors, technologists, legal experts and business leaders for high-level dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and Web3.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE’s early focus on AI was a strategic imperative. “Guided by visionary leadership, the UAE recognised early on the importance of artificial intelligence and the need to shape its future through bold action and responsible governance,” he said. “We mobilised national capabilities, enacted forward-looking regulatory frameworks, and launched pioneering initiatives to stay ahead of rapid transformations.”

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, highlighted how the UAE’s education system was adapting to future demands. “Integrating AI concepts and tools into academic curriculum represents a strategic investment in building more resilient societies prepared for the demands of the future,” she said.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, added: “Embedding responsible technology governance into national policy is not a short-term ambition. It is part of a broader commitment to shaping agile institutions, forward-looking legislation, and resilient societies capable of navigating the complexities of the digital age.”

The summit featured focused sessions on the real-world implications of emerging technologies. Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), along with NMC Healthcare and the Al Dhafra Youth Council, explored the deployment of AI in healthcare and the regulatory frameworks needed to ensure safe, effective outcomes.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), co-founder of Binance and Giggle Academy, spoke on the regulatory evolution needed for a decentralised Web3 future. Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, emphasised the dual need for innovation and resilience in an era of quantum and AI disruption.

Sessions also addressed industrial transformation, creative rights in the age of generative AI, and the role of governance in education. A panel featuring Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lameen Abdul-Malik and representatives from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Abundance Studio urged the integration of governance principles into early education systems.

In the summit’s final session, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, and Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, presented a strategic roadmap to enhance institutional readiness, ethical innovation, and global coordination in tech governance.

GETS 2025 opened on 5 May under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Among the dignitaries were the attorneys general of Qatar and Egypt, and the deputy attorney general of Oman.

In his keynote, Chancellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, declared: “Innovation without ethics is incomplete, and the future of emerging technologies must be guided not only by advancement, but by a higher purpose—serving humanity and society.”

The UAE Public Prosecution used the summit to unveil its Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030, aiming to transform the country’s justice system through predictive tools, smart governance, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

GETS 2025 concluded with a Gala Dinner hosted by the UAE Public Prosecution, bringing together global thought leaders in a shared call for inclusive, secure, and human-centric innovation.

As the event wrapped, it left no doubt: the UAE is not only adopting emerging technologies—it is helping write the rulebook for how the world should govern them.

