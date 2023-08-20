Average Homeowners Insurance Premium in 2020 by State State Average Premium Alabama $1,465 Alaska $985 Arizona $897 Arkansas $1,477 California $1,285 Colorado $1,748 Connecticut $1,644 Delaware $917 District of Columbia $1,291 Florida $2,192 Georgia $1,365 Hawaii $1,285 Idaho $831 Illinois $1,162 Indiana $1,049 Iowa $1,010 Kansas $1,546 Kentucky $1,153 Louisiana $1,965 Maine $947 Maryland $1,168 Massachusetts $1,668 Michigan $1,033 Minnesota $1,514 Mississippi $1,643 Missouri $1,343 Montana $1,391 Nebraska $1,587 Nevada $850 New Hampshire $1,059 New Jersey $1,294 New Mexico $1,167 New York $1,364 North Carolina $1,074 North Dakota $1,260 Ohio $888 Oklahoma $1,921 Oregon $763 Pennsylvania $939 Rhode Island $1,720 South Carolina $1,328 South Dakota $1,245 Tennessee $1,281 Texas $1,954 Utah $776 Vermont $1,004 Virginia $1,089 Washington $961 West Virginia $938 Wisconsin $779 Wyoming $1,403

Source: National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Which Variables Affect Homeowners Insurance Quotes?

Homeowners insurance quotes are specific to each applicant—there is no one-size-fits-all price. Instead, insurance companies look at a variety of personal and property-related factors to determine rates, including:

The coverage limits and deductibles you pick.

The age, construction, and condition of the home.

The home’s replacement cost, which is not the same as what you paid for it.

The home’s location, such as areas prone to natural disasters, and how close it is to a fire station, which may secure a lower premium.

Local crime rates.

The breed of dog you own.

Protecting a home-based business

A recently remodeled or renovated the home

Security features, such as smoke detectors and dead-bolt locks

If the home has a wood-burning stove, swimming pool, or hot tub

Your marital status, claims history, and credit history

As each insurance company takes a different approach to weighing these variables, quotes vary from one company to the next, even if the details about you and your home remain the same.

How to Get a Homeowners Insurance Quote

To make sure you get the best policy for your money, compare at least three quotes before making any decisions. For an apples-to-apples comparison, be sure each quote is based on similar coverage limits, deductibles, and endorsements.

When you’re ready to shop, you have a few options for getting homeowners insurance quotes:

Request a homeowners insurance quote online or by phone. Work with a captive insurance agent. Work with an independent insurance agent or broker.

Request a Homeowners Insurance Quote Online or by Phone

Many insurance companies offer a free online quote request form. Depending on the company, you may have to speak with an agent over the phone to finish the quote or to clarify anything you don’t understand.

To save time and effort, you can get multiple offers at once using one of the home insurance comparison sites. Insurify and Policygenius are two of the more reputable sites that advertise real-time, accurate quotes.

Some online quotes are estimates that may not be as accurate as quotes you get from an agent or a broker.

Work With a Captive Insurance Agent

A captive insurance agent represents a single insurance company, such as Amica Mutual, State Farm, or USAA. These agents can help you determine your coverage needs and explain your policy options, but your choices are limited to what that one company offers. If you don’t like or don’t qualify for that company’s products, the agent may not be able to provide any alternatives.

Still, as captive agents represent just one insurance company, they tend to know those products well, something that not all independent agents and brokers can claim.

Work With an Independent Insurance Agent or a Broker

An independent insurance agent or a broker is a smart choice if you want more home insurance options. Because independent agents and brokers work with multiple insurance companies, they can present a wider range of policies from which to choose.

One thing to keep in mind is that independent agents and brokers can’t quote policies from insurance companies that only use captive agents. So just because you work with an independent agent or a broker doesn’t mean you will hear about all of your options.

How to Save on Homeowners Insurance

There are a few ways to make your premium more budget-friendly. Here are a few suggestions:

Raise your deductible— The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums.

The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums. Bundle your policies— Most companies offer a discount if you combine your home and auto policies.

Most companies offer a discount if you combine your home and auto policies. Insure to rebuild, not to buy— The cost to rebuild your home is not the same as what you paid for it. Base your coverage limits on rebuilding costs, as the land isn’t at risk from fire or theft.

The cost to rebuild your home is not the same as what you paid for it. Base your coverage limits on rebuilding costs, as the land isn’t at risk from fire or theft. Ask about discounts—If you’re age 55 or older, retired, working from home, a nonsmoker, or a new homebuyer, you might be eligible for discounts. Likewise, you might get a price break if your home has certain safety devices such as smoke detectors and dead-bolt locks.

The Bottom Line

Getting the best quotes on homeowners insurance takes some work, but it could be well worth the effort, as you may have the policy for several years or even longer. Still, while price is an important consideration, it’s good to also focus on finding a dependable insurer that offers the right coverage for your home and rates well for customer service. That way, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you can count on your policy if you ever do need to make a claim.