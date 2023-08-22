Pumpt is an electric vehicle (EV) charging startup founded by Jordan Fantaay, a serial technology entrepreneur. Jordan started his first company some 25 years ago while at university, developing a multi-room hi-fi and one of the world’s first DAB radios.

Early in his career, he worked with the likes of Sennheiser and Reebok on product development, before joining Dell as a startup advisor to the board. In 2016, Jordan presented to President Obama as part of Dell’s global entrepreneur summit.

What do you do at Pumpt?

Pumpt is an EV charging company committed to helping the UK’s transition to electric mobility and achieving its carbon emissions targets. We offer a range of electric vehicle chargers tailored for both residential and commercial use. Our platform aims to serve the needs of business and residential consumers alike. Residential owners can effortlessly procure fully installed individual chargers, while our corporate collaborations entail personalized packages aligned with specific business objectives.

Central to our ethos of making EV chargers accessible, empowering customers and taking care of the environment, all our chargers are intelligently designed, OZEV-approved, and affordably priced. Our all-in-one approach encompasses charger manufacturing, inclusive installation costs, and pioneering services such as financing, insurance coverage, maintenance services and cloud-based account management to ensure that you will be well taken care of for years to come, not just for now.

Who do you admire?

I admire my parents first, they gave me the space to be ambitious and strive to achieve whatever I wanted, it was the spark of my entrepreneurial journey. I admire Barack Obama! (Who doesn’t), a few and far between leader.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently?

I would have liked to have spent more time in my preparedness in bringing new products to market, I would have liked to have had more senior advisors involved in my business from the outset. Cant beat experience and even better having it on your side as you take a new venture to market in an industry you may not be familiar with.

What defines your way of doing business?

A good way to sum up my way of doing business would be: challenging the status quo and empowering consumers. When we started Pumpt, it was mainly to address issues faced by the average consumer in transitioning to EV. There was a lot of information out there, we’re so used to a system that relies on petrol, and the process to get a home EV charger was expensive and tedious. It was overwhelming. We wanted to undo all that, do right by the environment and our customers so we designed a process that was easy, convenient, and educational. We leveraged current technology so anyone looking to buy an EV can read all about it, buy it, have it installed and manage everything from a phone or computer. It was so important to make everything from information, installation, assistance and pricing accessible— which is why it was important that our entire process and platform is an all-in-one, multifunctional source so that our customers feel at ease and that we’re with them every step of the way.

What advice would you give to someone starting out?

There will always be basic, timeless pieces of advice so let’s get those out of the way! Don’t be afraid to take risks. Always be open to everything new or try to look at things from a different perspective. Once you are able to find something you are passionate about, take any opportunity to see where it goes. Make sure you also fine-tune your business philosophy and are doing things for the right reasons.

I’m sure people always say some version of that but you’re also going to need the support of a good team with you. You’ll always have some form of self-confidence if you believe in what you do and no business is without risks but with good people in your corner, you’ll always be set-up for success.