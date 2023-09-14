GFN Thursday is downright demonic, as Devil May Cry 5 comes to GeForce NOW.

Capcom’s action-packed third-person brawler leads 15 titles joining the GeForce NOW library this week, including Gears Tactics and The Crew Motorfest.

It’s also the last week to take on the Ultimate KovaaK’s Challenge. Get on the leaderboard today for a chance to win a 240Hz gaming monitor, a gaming Chromebook, GeForce NOW memberships or other prizes. The challenge ends on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Devil Returns

Devil May Cry 5 is the next title from Capcom’s catalog to come to GeForce NOW. Members can stream all of its high-octane, stylish action at GeForce RTX quality to nearly any device, thanks to the power of GeForce NOW cloud gaming servers.

The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again. Take on hordes of enemies as Nero, V or the legendary Dante with the ramped-up sword-and-gun gameplay that the series is known for. Battle epic bosses in adrenaline-fueled fights across the overrun Red Grave City — all to the beat of a truly killer soundtrack.

Take the action on the go thanks to the power of the cloud. GeForce NOW Priority members can take the fight with them across nearly any device at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

Kickin’ It Into High Gear

Rise up and fight, members. Gears Tactics is the next PC Game Pass title to arrive in the cloud.

Gears Tactics is a fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most acclaimed video game franchises — Gears of War. Set a dozen years before the first Gears of War game, the Gears Tactics story opens as cities on the planet Sera begin falling to the monstrous threat rising from underground: the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerges as humanity’s last hope. Play as the defiant soldier Gabe Diaz to recruit, develop and command squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army, Ukkon, the group’s monster-making mastermind.

Fight for survival and outsmart the enemy with the sharpness of 4K resolution streaming from the cloud with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership.

Hit the Road, Jack

The Crew Motorfest also comes to GeForce NOW this week. The latest entry in Ubisoft’s racing franchise drops drivers into the open roads of Oahu, Hawaii. Get behind the wheel of 600+ iconic vehicles from the past, present and future, including sleek sports cars, rugged off-road vehicles and high-performance racing machines. Race alone or with friends through the bustling city of Honolulu, test off-roading skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano or kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of a buggy.

Members can take a test drive from Sept. 14-17 with a five-hour free trial. Explore the vibrant Hawaiian open world, participate in thrilling driving activities and collect prestigious cars, with all progress carrying over to the full game purchase.

Take the pole position with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership to stream The Crew Motorfest and more than 1,600 other titles at the highest frame rates. Upgrade today.

A New Challenge

With GeForce NOW, there’s always something new to play. Here’s what’s hitting the playlist this week:

Tavernacle! (New release on Steam, Sept. 11)

(New release on Steam, Sept. 11) Gunbrella (New release on Steam, Sept. 13)

(New release on Steam, Sept. 13) The Crew Motorfest (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Sept. 14)

(New release on Ubisoft Connect, Sept. 14) Amnesia: The Bunker (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Descenders (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Devil May Cry 5 (Steam)

(Steam) Gears Tactics (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Last Call BBS (Xbox)

(Xbox) The Matchless Kungfu (Steam)

(Steam) Mega City Police (Steam)

(Steam) Opus Magnum (Xbox)

(Xbox) Remnant II (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (Xbox)

(Xbox) Superhot (Xbox)

(Xbox) Vampyr (Xbox)

