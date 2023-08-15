Rise and shine, it’s time to quake up — the GeForce NOW Ultimate KovaaK’s challenge kicks off at the QuakeCon gaming festival today, giving gamers everywhere the chance to play to their ultimate potential with ultra-high 240 frames per second streaming. On top of bragging rights, top scorers can win some sweet prizes — including a 240Hz gaming monitor.

Bethesda’s award-winning titles Doom Eternal, Quake, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood heat up the cloud this week, leading 21 new games joining the GeForce NOW library.

Plus, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a hit with members. Make sure to upgrade to Ultimate and Priority memberships today to skip the waiting lines over free members and get into gaming faster.

Ultimate Power, Ultimate Wins

Warning: The GeForce NOW Ultimate membership is so good that gamers can no longer blame their hardware for losses.

To celebrate the completion of the Ultimate upgrade, GeForce NOW is giving everyone a chance to experience the full power of an Ultimate membership and 240 fps cloud gaming with its Ultimate KovaaK’s challenge. See how streaming from a GeForce RTX 4080 gaming rig completely changes the game.

GeForce NOW has teamed with popular aim trainer KovaaK’s to create a custom demo on the GeForce NOW app for PC and macOS. Free and Priority members can stream the demo, then get a free one-day upgrade to 240 fps gaming with GeForce NOW Ultimate to instantly experience a major performance improvement. Members will receive an email once their free one-day upgrade is available, and should make sure their device settings are optimized for the challenge.

Gamers can replay the demo unlimited times on Ultimate during the one-day upgrade and aim for the top score against other GeForce NOW members on the challenge leaderboard. QuakeCon attendees and those playing from home can compete for prizes through Thursday, Sept. 21. Keep an eye out on Twitter and Facebook for more details.

Ultimate members who’ve already been enjoying ultra-high 240 fps cloud gaming can also join in on the fun — just try to show the newcomers a little mercy on the leaderboard.

The Cloud Just Got Hotter

After warming up with the Ultimate Challenge, bring the heat over to Bethesda’s highly acclaimed first-person shooter games.

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth once again in Doom Eternal, the latest entry in the legendary Doom franchise. Traverse various dimensions to stop the demonic invasion and save humanity. Raze enemies in the single-player campaign, or grab some buddies for “Battlemode” and face off against their demons as a fully armed, upgraded Doom Slayer in a best-of-five match. Each demon has unique abilities, while the Slayer can use its arsenal and power-ups to take the enemies down.

Grab the gaming classic Quake to step into the shoes of Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures. Brave it alone or with a squad of up to four players in an online co-op mode.

Take the fight over to the Wolfenstein franchise and battle against high-tech Nazi legions in a twisted version of history with Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood joining the cloud. Experience popular character B.J. Blazkowicz’s story in New Order and The New Colossus, then play as his twin daughters in Youngblood. Members can also experience Wolfenstein: Youngblood with RTX ON for real-time cinematic lighting.

Those returning to the series or experiencing them for the first time can stream at up to 240 fps with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, which offers peak performance that’s helpful whether facing off against demons, war machines or other players around the world.

Bring on the New

The newest season of Apex Legends, the popular, free-to-play, battle-royale first-person shooter game, is now available to stream. Apex Legends: Resurrection brings a new look and deadly new abilities for offense-focused character Revenant. Plus, members can battle on new stages for Mixtape on Broken Moon. Or, gamers can put their skills to the test in a new Ranked season and terrorize foes from the Resurrection Battle Pass.

Members can look forward to the 21 new games joining this week:

This week’s Game On giveaway with SteelSeries includes RuneScape and three-day Priority membership codes. Check the giveaway page for details on how to enter.

