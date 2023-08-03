The Ultimate upgrade is complete — GeForce NOW Ultimate performance is now streaming all throughout North America and Europe, delivering RTX 4080-class power for gamers across these regions. Celebrate this month with 41 new games, on top of the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the first Bethesda titles coming to the cloud as the NVIDIA and Microsoft partnership benefits gamers everywhere.

And catch GeForce NOW at QuakeCon — the popular bring-your-own-PC mega-event running Aug. 10-13 — where the in-person and digital GeForce NOW Ultimate challenge will kick off.

Plus, game on with gaming peripherals and accessories company SteelSeries, which will be giving away codes for three-day GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority memberships, along with popular GeForce NOW games and in-game goodies.

The Ultimate Rollout

The rollout of GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPODs across the world this year lit up cities with cutting-edge performance from the cloud. RTX 3080 members were introduced to the Ultimate membership, featuring gaming at 4K resolution 120 frames per second, or even up to 240 fps with ultra-low latency thanks to NVIDIA Reflex technology.

Ultimate memberships also bring the benefits of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 with frame generation for the highest frame rates and visual fidelity, and full ray tracing for the most immersive, cinematic, in-game lighting experiences. Plus, ultrawide resolutions were supported for the first time ever from the cloud.

And members can experience it all without having to upgrade a single piece of hardware. With RTX 4080-class servers fully deployed, gamers can now experience ultra-high fps streaming from GeForce RTX 4080-class power in the cloud and see how an Ultimate membership raises the bar on cloud gaming.

To celebrate, the GeForce NOW team will be showing off Ultimate at QuakeCon with a special GeForce NOW Ultimate challenge. Members can register now to be first in line to get a free one-day upgrade to an Ultimate membership and see how their skills improve with 240 fps gaming when the challenge launches next week. Top scorers at QuakeCon can win various prizes, along with those participating in the challenge from home. Keep an eye out on GeForce NOW’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for more details.

It’s Party Time

The best thing to pair with an Ultimate membership are the best games in the cloud. Members have been enjoying early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios, the role-playing game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons that raised the bar for the RPG genre.

Now, the full PC game launches and is streamable from GeForce NOW today. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a handcrafted background. Adventure, loot, battle and romance while journeying through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. The game features a turn-based combat system, a dialogue system with choices and consequences, and a rich story that adapts to player actions and decisions.

Stream it across devices, whether solo or with others in online co-op mode. Those playing from the cloud will be able to enjoy it without worrying about download times or system requirements.

The Ultimate Shooters

Several titles from Bethesda’s well-known franchises — DOOM, Quake and Wolfenstein — will join the cloud this month for a mix of modern and classic first-person shooter games to enjoy across nearly all devices.

Feel the heat with the DOOM franchise, recognizable through its fast-paced epic gameplay and iconic heavy-metal soundtrack. Players take on the role of the DOOM Slayer to fight hordes of invading demons.

In addition, the Quake series features single- and multiplayer campaigns with gritty gameplay and epic music scores in which members can enjoy two sides of the legendary series.

The modern Wolfenstein games feature intense first-person combat against oversized Nazi robots, hulking super soldiers and elite shock troops. Discover an unfamiliar world ruled by a familiar enemy — one that’s changed and twisted history as you know it.

Experience all of these iconic franchises with an Ultimate or Priority membership. Priority members get faster access to GeForce RTX servers in the cloud over free members, along with up to six-hour gaming sessions. Ultimate members can raze their enemies in epic 4K and ultrawide resolution, with up to eight-hour gaming sessions.

Ready, Set, Play!

GeForce NOW and SteelSeries are rewarding gamers ‌throughout‌ August as part of the SteelSeries’ Game On sweepstakes.

Each week, gamers will have a chance to win three-day GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority codes bundled with popular titles supported in the cloud — RuneScape, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla and Dying Light 2 — as well in-game goodies.

Check GFN Thursday each week to see what the reward drop will be and head over to the SteelSeries Games site for more details on how to enter. Plus, save 20% with code “NVIDIAGAMEON” this month for premium SteelSeries products, which are perfect to pair with GeForce NOW cloud gaming.

Members can look forward to the 10 new games joining this week:

F1 Manager 2023 (New release on Steam, July 31)

(New release on Steam, July 31) Bloons TD 6 (Free on Epic Games Store, Aug. 3)

(Free on Epic Games Store, Aug. 3) Bloons TD Battles 2 (Steam)

(Steam) Brick Rigs (Steam)

(Steam) Demonologist (Steam)

(Steam) Empires of the Undergrowth (Steam)

(Steam) Stardeus (Steam)

(Steam) The Talos Principle (Steam)

(Steam) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Steam)

(Steam) Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Steam)

And here’s what the rest of August looks like:

A Jammin’ July

On top of the 14 games announced in July, four extra joined the cloud last month:

Let’s School (New release on Steam, July 26)

(New release on Steam, July 26) Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival (New release on Steam, July 27)

(New release on Steam, July 27) Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Steam)

(Steam) OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Epic Games Store)

What are you looking forward to streaming this month? Let us know your answer on Twitter or in the comments below.