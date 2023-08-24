As part of NVIDIA and Microsoft’s collaboration to bring more choice to gamers, new Microsoft Store integration has been added to GeForce NOW that lets gamers stream select titles from the Xbox PC Game Pass catalog on GeForce NOW, starting today.

With the Microsoft Store integration, members will see a brand-new Xbox button on supported PC games and can seamlessly launch these titles across their devices, provided they either purchased the standalone games through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Hot off our recent Gamescom announcement, four blockbuster titles are coming to GeForce NOW this fall: Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Party Animals and PAYDAY 3.

Plus, head to the cloud and stream the 25 new titles joining the cloud this week, including DOOM 2016 from Bethesda.

Members have also been playing the GeForce NOW Ultimate KovaaK’s challenge, raising the bar with 240 frames per second streaming using an Ultimate membership. Check out the leaderboard to see how Ultimate members are stacking up against other GeForce NOW members — top scorers have a chance to win some ultimate prizes through Thursday, Sept. 21, including a six-month Xbox PC Game Pass.

Select PC Game Pass Titles Now Available

Give a warm welcome to the Microsoft Store on GeForce NOW. It joins digital platforms Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and others in the cloud. Experience it today with hit Xbox PC games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and other top publishers recently added to GeForce NOW, like Fatshark, Paradox and TaleWorld Entertainment.

With a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, stream popular shooters Gears 5 and Deathloop with the highest graphical fidelity. Embark on a mini-adventure on the big screen by shrinking to the size of an ant in Grounded. Or enjoy the historical narrative Pentiment while on the go with a mobile device.

Take a deep dive into history with titles from the Age of Empires series on a Chromebook and a comfy throne of your own or experience an alternative version of history in the newly added Wolfenstein II: New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood titles with the power of 4K streaming on NVIDIA SHIELD.

Lead armies in TaleWorld Entertainment’s action role-playing game Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, take on hordes of enemies in Fatshark’s action shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide or explore infinite worlds in Hello Game’s No Man’s Sky.

Keep an eye out for more games from Xbox’s PC Game Pass library to be added to GeForce NOW. Check out this article for more details on how Xbox PC Game Pass will work on GeForce NOW.

And this week only, on top of being able to win a six-month Ultimate membership and $100 Steam gift card for making it into the top three on the weekly leaderboard of the Ultimate KovaaK’s challenge, those who make it into the top 10 will get a six-month Xbox PC Game Pass. Keep an eye out on GeForce NOW’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for more details.

Straight Out of Gamescom

Top publishers Epic Games Publishing, CD Projekt Red and Deep Silver are all bringing their blockbuster titles to GeForce NOW at launch in the fall.

Uncover the newest mystery in the upcoming survival horror game Alan Wake 2, sequel to the award-winning game Alan Wake, from Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing. Survive as the best-selling horror writer Alan Wake — who’s trapped in a dark dimension and trying to write his way out — or as FBI agent Saga Anderson in a life-or-death race to solve a small-town murder that quickly spirals into a nightmare.

Play through two distinct stories set in two beautiful yet terrifying worlds and see events unfold from different perspectives. The characters must take on powerful supernatural enemies and use more than just a gun to survive: light is the ultimate weapon in the fight against darkness. Members can stream the game from the cloud when it launches on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V in the upcoming spy-thriller expansion for the hit open-world action adventure Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red. Phantom Liberty features the all-new district of Dogtown, infinitely replayable open-world activities, an exclusive skill tree and much more — including new weapons, cyberware, vehicles and gigs for players to discover. Embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUS President when the expansion launches in the cloud on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Join the Payday Gang in the upcoming third installment of the PAYDAY franchise from Starbeeze Studios, Overkill Software and Deep Silver. In PAYDAY 3, play as notorious criminals who must face off against new enemies and challenges in an action-packed, high-octane experience. Invite your friends to the four-player online co-op mode to pull off the ultimate heist when the title launches on GeForce NOW on Thursday, Sept. 21.

These games are all headed to the cloud this fall. Upgrade to an Ultimate membership today to skip the waiting lines over free members and get access to powerful NVIDIA technology, including RTX ON and DLSS 3.5 technology for AI-powered graphics and peak-performance gaming.

Welcome to the Cloud

The next Bethesda game to heat up the cloud is DOOM 2016. Fight through hordes of demonic forces on Mars after waking up on a Union Aerospace Corporation energy-mining facility. Play as the Doom Slayer, an unnamed space marine from the DOOM franchise, and use a variety of weapons, gadgets and melee attacks in this fast-paced, first-person shooter. Plus, several online multiplayer modes are available, so members can grab some buddies to stream with.

Catch the full list of games joining the cloud this week:

WrestleQuest (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 21) Jumplight Odyssey (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 21) Blasphemous 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 24) RIDE 5 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 24) Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Xbox)

(Xbox) Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Xbox)

(Xbox) Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Xbox)

(Xbox) Crusader Kings III (Xbox)

(Xbox) Dead Cells (Xbox)

(Xbox) Deathloop (Xbox)

(Xbox) Doom 2016 (Steam)

(Steam) Gears 5 (Xbox)

(Xbox) Grounded (Xbox)

(Xbox) Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Xbox)

(Xbox) No Man’s Sky (Xbox)

(Xbox) Pentiment (Xbox)

(Xbox) Quake (Xbox)

(Xbox) Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (Xbox)

(Xbox) Stellaris (Xbox)

(Xbox) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Xbox)

(Xbox) Trackmania (Steam)

(Steam) Valheim (Xbox)

(Xbox) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox)

(Xbox) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox)

(Xbox) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox)

This week’s Game On giveaway with SteelSeries includes Destiny 2 and three-day Priority membership codes. Check the giveaway page for details on how to enter.

What games are you looking forward to? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below.