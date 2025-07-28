The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been inaugurated as Chair of a newly constituted 13-member Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Working Committee aimed at deepening collaboration between the government and the private sector to fund critical infrastructure and development projects.

The inauguration was conducted by Deputy Finance Minister, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who underscored the importance of the committee’s work in the context of limited fiscal space. He stressed that enhanced private sector engagement is now essential to meeting the country’s development needs.

In his remarks, Dr. Forson emphasized the need to reform how PPPs are designed and executed in Ghana. He said the era where government-dominated projects are called public-private partnerships must end. True PPPs must involve real risk-sharing between government and the private sector. According to him, what has been seen over the years does not reflect what a proper PPP should be.

The committee is tasked with streamlining Ghana’s PPP framework to ensure that future projects are sustainable, transparent, and deliver value for money.

Members of the Committee:

1. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP – Minister for Finance (Chairperson)

2. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP – Attorney General and Minister for Justice

3. Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP – Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry

4. Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah – Director-General, National Development Planning Commission

5. Mr. Simon Madjie – CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

6. Mr. Frank Mante – CEO, Public Procurement Authority

7. Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse – Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency

8. Prof. Anthony Owusu-Ansah – Executive Secretary, Lands Commission

9. Mr. Samuel Manu Asiama – Chartered Institute of Bankers Representative

10. Ing. Festus Ofoli Odametey – Ghana Institution of Engineers Representative

11. Mad. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo – Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the President

12. Mad. Shamima Muslim – Deputy Presidential Spokesperson

13. Mr. Patrick Nomo – Chief Director, Ministry of Finance (Secretary)

The committee is expected to provide technical guidance and oversight to ensure that PPPs are properly structured and aligned with Ghana’s development goals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance – Republic of Ghana.