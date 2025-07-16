Police have filed a report against four boys, ages 14 to 17, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her home in Kavi Nagar. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning when the girl was alone.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Kavi Nagar police station under Section 70(2) (gang rape) of BNS and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act around 11:30 pm on Sunday night, after the girl’s father made a complaint.

According to the FIR, the girl, a Class IX student, received a call around 11:30 am from one of the accused, a Class XI student. The girl’s father alleged that the Class XI student had been “insisting for two days on coming and meeting her.”

When the boy arrived with three others, the girl was home alone. The FIR states, “These four boys forcibly took her inside a room, covered her mouth and threw her on the bed. They held her hands and feet, and each of the four boys took turns assaulting her.”

The girl’s mother returned home to find the door open and the boys with her daughter. She locked them inside and called for help. However, the boys escaped before police arrived. The girl’s father told TOI on Tuesday that he immediately called police at 112 when his wife told him what had happened. “When some residents of the society came to our house and were talking to my wife about the incident, the boys managed to flee,” he said.

He also stated, “The boys were harassing my daughter for a long time on social media platforms. Whenever she refused to talk, they threatened her.”Police are investigating the incident. Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Kavi Nagar, said that a police team has been formed to investigate and CCTV footage of the society was also being examined. “We sent the girl for a medical examination. The report is awaited. Her magistrate statement will be recorded soon,” he said.The school manager confirmed that the girl had recently enrolled but has not attended classes since admission. The Class XI student named as accused and the girl did not study in the school together, he and her brother did. “The main accused and her brother were in our school till Class 10. Both did not continue in Class 11,” the school manager said.

