Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson and Sandra Oh will be honored at Ghetto Film School’s 2023 fall benefit, the nonprofit academy’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

“The benefit is our annual opportunity to celebrate the school’s achievements, and those of our students and alumni. Their support, vision and talent has enabled GFS to reach new heights this year,” Ghetto Film School CEO Montea Robinson said in a statement. “Their passion and dedication to storytelling is exemplified by our incredible honorees Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson and Sandra Oh.”

The award-winning actors were selected for their inspirational impact as artists. The benefit, which is sponsored by Sony Music Group and presented by Amazon MGM Studios, will take place on Oct. 12 at Brian and Veronica Grazer’s home in Los Angeles.

This year’s starry benefit committee includes J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, Kenya Barris, Sebastian Stan, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, Barry Jenkins, Nate Moore, Lee Sung Jin, Catherine Hardwicke and David Rubin.