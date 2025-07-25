GHGSat has become the first Canadian company to become a partner with the International Charter for Space and Major Disasters.

According to GHGSat, “through the Charter, government authorities around the world will now be able to draw on GHGSat’s facility-level methane and carbon dioxide data to assess the health of critical energy infrastructure and risks to public safety.”

GHGSat cited the 2025 California wildfires as an example saying they “supported U.S. local and federal response teams by looking for methane emissions from critical energy infrastructure across Los Angeles, supporting the swift assessment of safety risks to the roughly 3.8 million people across the metropolitan area.”

Stéphane Germain, CEO of GHGSat said, “Joining the International Charter for Space and Major Disasters as a formal data contributor reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting life on Earth. By providing insights in near-real time—and getting a clear picture of areas that local authorities cannot access on-the-ground—our satellites can help local authorities to track where infrastructure may have failed, or where there is elevated risk, for prompt action during critical windows of emergency response. Through the Charter, now first responders around the world can draw on our data to safeguard local communities.”

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency added, “Canada is a proud member of the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters, a unique global collaboration that provides satellite data in support of emergency response efforts worldwide. GHGSat’s participation as a data contributor reflects the strength of Canadian innovation and our ongoing commitment to international cooperation when it matters most.”

