Abhishek Bachchan has been acting for more than two decades. In his career, he started out playing roles that were not well-received. However, over the past few years, his acting has improved and it has been lauded by critics and audiences. Another really interesting actress is Saiyami Kher who is now collaborating with Abhishek on a much-awaited film titled Ghoomer.

Today, the makers released the highly anticipated official trailer of the sports drama film Ghoomer. The two-minute and 27-second-long trailer starts on an uplifting note but quickly takes a dark turn. The character of Saiyami loses her one arm in an accident and her chances of playing cricket are hampered. However, she bounces back and ultimately tastes success. The trailer oozes positivity and has a message for people to not give up on their dream no matter what.

Here’s the trailer:

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki, and produced by Abhishek Bachchan, Balki, and Ramesh Pulapaka. The film is written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. It had its premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Ghoomer is scheduled to release on 18 August.

Balki Compares Its Climax To Gadar

At the trailer of the film, its director R. Balki compared the climax of Ghoomer to Sunny Deol’s superhit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He said, “the climax of Ghoomer is as exciting as Gadar. I promise you that. I hope Ghoomer brings the audience back to the halls.” He also talked about shooting the climax of the film. “Last 30 mins of Ghoomer is among the most exciting things I have shot,” Balki added.

At the trailer launch, Saiyami Kher also talked about training to play cricket for the role. She said that cricketer Murali Karthik trained her. “I got to train professionally for the first time. Murali Kartik trained me in left-arm bowling. I can tell all my boyfriends now that I can take your wicket in the first three balls,” she said. The trailer has been loved by people and there is a strong buzz around the film.

