Ghostrunner 2 is just a couple of weeks away now, hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 26. Developer One More Level released the first Ghostrunner in 2020, and announced its sequel a year later. We saw some gameplay during a PlayStation Showcase earlier this year. But as fans of the first game know, the series’ music is one of its best aspects and we haven’t learned much about Ghostrunner 2’s soundtrack yet – until now.
Game Informer can exclusively reveal Ghostrunner 2’s soundtrack list, and is excited to share that you can listen to one of its songs – “Road Zero” – right now. At the bottom of this article, beneath the tracklist, is a music player. Click play and enjoy artist Dan Terminus’ “Road Zero” in full.
Ghostrunner 2 Soundtrack List
- We Are Magonia – Mind As Universe
- We Are Magonia – Dive Into The Void
- Gost – The Temple
- Dan Terminus – Son of a Microchip
- Dan Terminus – Cartilage
- We Are Magonia – God Run
- Gost – Megapolitian
- Dan Terminus – EgoStrip
- Dan Terminus – Road Zero (listen below!)
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Remains of the Outside
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Uninvited
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – The Worm
- Daniel Deluxe – The Maze
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Shadow of the Road
- We Are Magonia – Already Dead
- Dan Terminus – Carrion Radiance
- Dan Terminus – Discontinued
- We Are Magonia – Human Like Features
- Daniel Deluxe – Aerial Assault
- We Are Magonia – Loading…
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – They Call Us Ghostrunners
- Arkadiusz Rejkowski – The End
- We Are Magonia – System Overload
Ghostrunner 2 hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 26.
Listen to Dan Terminus’ “Road Zero” from Ghostrunner 2 using the music player below.