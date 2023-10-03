Ghostrunner 2 is just a couple of weeks away now, hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 26. Developer One More Level released the first Ghostrunner in 2020, and announced its sequel a year later. We saw some gameplay during a PlayStation Showcase earlier this year. But as fans of the first game know, the series’ music is one of its best aspects and we haven’t learned much about Ghostrunner 2’s soundtrack yet – until now.

Game Informer can exclusively reveal Ghostrunner 2’s soundtrack list, and is excited to share that you can listen to one of its songs – “Road Zero” – right now. At the bottom of this article, beneath the tracklist, is a music player. Click play and enjoy artist Dan Terminus’ “Road Zero” in full.

Ghostrunner 2 Soundtrack List

We Are Magonia – Mind As Universe

We Are Magonia – Dive Into The Void

Gost – The Temple

Dan Terminus – Son of a Microchip

Dan Terminus – Cartilage

We Are Magonia – God Run

Gost – Megapolitian

Dan Terminus – EgoStrip

Dan Terminus – Road Zero (listen below!)

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Remains of the Outside

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Uninvited

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – The Worm

Daniel Deluxe – The Maze

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – Shadow of the Road

We Are Magonia – Already Dead

Dan Terminus – Carrion Radiance

Dan Terminus – Discontinued

We Are Magonia – Human Like Features

Daniel Deluxe – Aerial Assault

We Are Magonia – Loading…

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – They Call Us Ghostrunners

Arkadiusz Rejkowski – The End

We Are Magonia – System Overload

Ghostrunner 2 hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 26.

Listen to Dan Terminus’ “Road Zero” from Ghostrunner 2 using the music player below.