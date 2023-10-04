In the 2021 special “He Came!”, Lolly Adefope’s lovable sop Kitty was convinced that Father Christmas himself was sleeping rough in the grounds of Button House.

And in 2022’s beautiful “It’s Behind You,” the ghosts put on a pantomime for the plaguers.

The pantomime episode was a particularly special one, co-creator and actor Jim Howick, who plays Adventure Club leader Pat, told the audience at the BFI Southbank launch event for series five. When asked about some of his favourite memories of making Ghosts, Howick said:

“What stands out for me is when we made the pantomime episode, because there was a stage on a stage, essentially a set. There was just a fizziness between us, we were all so giddy making that episode, and then we did the reverse, the Plaguers watching the pantomime, I think I’d call that an electric day.”

The dialogue of the Plaguers – plague victims who occupy the basement of Button House, played by the central cast – in that episode was improvised, confirmed Howick. “None of that dialogue was in the script, it was just action in the script. We had such a great morning and it worked so well in the episode.”

The panto episode had been planned for years but the team “felt [they] had to earn the right to indulge [themselves] to that extent,” added Howick. “It was kind of obvious really, from quite early on that the ghosts should do a show because that’s one thing they’re able to do. That was so much fun.”