“Well exactly. As a rule, most of those [Fanny] lines, and certainly all of our favourites, always came up accidentally. There’s one in this series after the poetry reading.”

In series five episode two “Home,” Romantic poet Thomas (played by Mat Baynton) is on a deadline trying to come up with a 200-word poem on the theme of home to enter a local newspaper poetry competition. Thomas’ muse has escaped him, and so he secretly cribs Fanny’s moving and improvised speech on Button House and plans to submit it for the comp, but gives her the credit at the last minute.

“When we were in the writers’ room,” recalls Rickard, “we said it should be that Thomas volunteers that it’s not his poem and tells the truth even though he’s getting all the plaudits. He’s saying ‘it’s not mine’ and one of the others compliments [Fanny]. It was about getting to Fanny saying ‘no no no, not for me’, because despite being a far better poet than Thomas, she’s not bothered about doing it.

“So we said that Pat should say ‘Beautiful, Fanny’, and as he said it, we all laughed and said ‘That’s accidental, that goes in’. The rule is that if you were to change the name to any other name, the line must still work and be justified. You can’t just do the double-entendre and then crowbar it into a script, because then we’ve crossed a line and it’s not defensible.”

“It’s never been something where Compliance have had to lean into us and go ‘oh god’,” says Rickard. I should hope not. Sounds like it’d be a matter for the BBC HR department if they did?