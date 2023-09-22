





Giants coach Brian Daboll was not happy with the referees during Thursday night’s loss against the 49ers, and he let them hear it during the second half of the game after Kayvon Thibodeaux was flagged for an illegal contact violation.

After the penalty was called against New York, which gave San Francisco a fresh set of down, an irate Daboll could be seen on the sideline giving the referees an earful. The Giants were trailing 20–12 at the time.

Following what appeared to be an explanation from an official, Daboll went absolutely ballistic. The Giants head coach ripped off his headset with one hand before aggressively pumping his fist, all the while shouting at the official. The referee then ushered Daboll to the sideline, where the 48-year-old continue his tirade.

Some of the penalties tonight have been ticky tacky and Brian Daboll is losing it. pic.twitter.com/KMuXoCkWsE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

Both New York and San Francisco had six penalties on the night, and the 49ers actually lost more yards (71) than the Giants (37) via penalties during the primetime game.

It wasn’t the first time cameras had caught Daboll losing his cool on the sideline. The Giants head coach looked absolutely incensed after Trent Williams avoided an ejection after punching A’Shawn Robinson just before halftime.

New York fell to 1–2 during Thursday’s loss, unable to recreate the magic from their comeback win over the Cardinals in Week 2.







