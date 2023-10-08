





Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an apparent neck injury in Week 5 and did not return to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The injury came after Jones was sacked by Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel, marking the sixth time he was brought down for a loss in the contest. After the sack, Jones exited the field and was taken into the medical tent.

Giants backup Tyrod Taylor entered the game for Jones. It’s been a rough stretch for Jones and the Giants’ offensive line, as the quarterback has been sacked 17 times in the last seven quarters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.



