





The Giants have ruled out running back Saquon Barkley for Thursday's game against the 49ers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Barkley suffered a sprained ankle late in New York’s 31–28 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. While the team didn’t initially rule him out for their Week 3 matchup in San Francisco, it was unlikely that the running back would be able to heal quick enough to play.

With Barkley out, backup running backs Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray will get more playing time against a difficult 49ers defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.








