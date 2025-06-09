Glasgow-headquartered climate tech company, IES, has unveiled a bespoke Dynamic Simulation Modelling (DSM) tool as part of its Virtual Environment (VE) – an advanced performance modelling technology – to help building professionals meet Gibraltar’s Part F energy regulations for new buildings and extensions.

Developed in partnership with HM Government of Gibraltar and funded through the territory’s Climate Action Fund, the new dynamic modelling platform becomes the sole DSM performance-based compliance pathway on “The Rock”.

By replacing simplified, monthly-average building design methods with high-resolution, hourly-step simulation, the DSM engine will provide local architects, engineers, and regulators with the granular insight they need to design and approve net-zero energy buildings in one of Europe’s most space-constrained and air conditioning reliant nations.

Work on the Gibraltar DSM tool began in September 2024, moved to development completion this spring (2025), and becomes publicly available today – a day ahead of the Gibraltar Aspire Sustainable Built Environment Conference on 6 June 2025. The tool is a valuable addition to IES’s comprehensive global dynamic building compliance capabilities.

New residential or non-domestic projects seeking planning permission must demonstrate compliance. In practice, however, any building with sophisticated architecture, controls, or renewable generation will require the DSM pathway.

“The nature of Gibraltar’s dense urban fabric, limited roof area for solar panels, and hot Mediterranean summers makes it extremely difficult to reach net-zero without the insights that dynamic thermal simulation offers”, explained Vincent Murray, associate director at IES. “Our DSM platform evaluates the interaction of form, facade, thermal mass, smart HVAC and on-site renewables hour by hour throughout the year, so design teams can evaluate all aspects of the building design to meet the Part F regulations. In practical terms, that’s what makes the difference between an aspirational target and a building that genuinely produces as much energy as it consumes.”

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage at HM Government of Gibraltar, added: “By embedding IESVE Dynamic Simulation technology into our regulatory structures, we are equipping the market with the only tool capable of testing complex geometries, rooftop-solar layouts, and advanced cooling strategies before ground is even broken. That means faster approvals, lower operating costs, and a built environment that supports – rather than hinders – our climate goals.”

IES said the integration also “plugs Gibraltar’s design community into the wider IES ecosystem, which provides digital-twin technology, operational data analytics, and campus-scale net-zero road-mapping – offering stakeholders a continuous line of sight from early concept to post-occupancy performance.”