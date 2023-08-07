





The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to get underway later this month, with Steve Kerr coaching Team USA ahead of the tournament in Southeast Asia. It appears not everyone is too confident in the United States’ chances at the World Cup, however.

During a recent episode of his podcast, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas sat down with Hawks point guard Trae Young to discuss the makeup of the United States’ roster, calling the team a “sorry-a– group.”

“You see that list [Steve] Kerr got?” Arenas asked Young, referencing the Team USA roster. “A sorry-a– group… Listen, I’m happy for the people who make it. It’s cool. It’s cool for some of the guys who got there that I don’t know. Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.”

Gilbert Arenas is not a fan of the 2023 USA Men’s National Team roster 👀 How will they perform in the FIBA World Cup? (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/PTe3txPUGj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 6, 2023

Of the players on the current roster for the World Cup, only four have made an All-Star Game in their career: Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyrese Haliburton. The full squad also includes Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves.

Team USA’s first game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26 in a clash against Steven Adams and New Zealand.







