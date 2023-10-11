Gillie Da Kid has responded to Birdman after he made disparaging comments about him on Clubhouse.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcaster went on Instagram Live on Tuesday (October 9) and called the Cash Money mogul a “coward,” while also claiming he’s currently bigger than him and makes more money than him.

“My whole thing is, why Birdman wait so long to say something, man?” he said. “I can’t even respond when you say something 25 years later. It’s like, what we talking about, man? You only responding because you don’t hear the roar of the crowd no more.

“I’m bigger than Baby. Ain’t that crazy? I’m bigger than that n-gga right now. I generate more money than that n-gga right now. I don’t wanna hear that shit. N-ggas is counting me out. I’m bigger than you, n-gga. Shut up. Nobody give a fuck about you right now.”

He continued: “I’ve done called you a bitch-ass n-gga for 25 years. 25 years later you respond. Sit your bitch-ass down somewhere. Shut up.

“It took you 25 years to get some heart to say, ‘I ain’t like that.’ Fucking coward. You on Clubhouse at 50 talking shit. Shut your bitch-ass up, boy. Nobody care about you no more. You old news. Brrrr!”

Birdman went on Clubhouse with Wack 100 on Sunday (October 8), where he spoke about his contentious relationship with Gillie Da Kid and the rumors that he once ghostwrote for Lil Wayne.

“I never put a record out with Gillie,” the New Orleans native said. “I ain’t never made a dollar off Gillie when he be runnin’ around with all that cappin.’ I ain’t never made no money off you, n-gga.

“Stop all that cap-ass talkin’, n-gga. You not like that. And he for sure ain’t never wrote one rhyme for Moolah.”

Gillie initially responded to Birdman in the comments section of Akademiks’ Instagram repost, writing: “25 yrs later [eight laughing emojis].”

The Philadelphia rapper-turned-podcaster previously claimed he ghostwrote a number of songs for Lil Wayne’s 2004 album Tha Carter.

“I penned a lot of that shit, they had me around there,” he told HipHopDX in 2006. “Stunna gave me $200,000 when I signed.

“They was so in a rush to get a n-gga into a deal they didn’t do the publishing right there on the spot, they just wanted to get me ink. Soon as they got me ink then they wanted to discuss the publishing.”

“Once they didn’t want to give me the money I was asking for, then I knew it was a problem,” he added. “I had talks and sit-downs with Wayne he didn’t even know what publishing was and shit, so I start seeing what was really going on around here.”