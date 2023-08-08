Gillie Da Kid has torn into American Airlines, criticizing the company for leaving him stranded in Europe after canceling his flight.

On Tuesday (August 8), the Milllion Dollaz Worth of Game host took to Instagram to chastize the airline for apparently giving away his first-class tickets and not doing enough to make sure he got new ones.

“American Airlines, man, I’m an Executive Platinum member. Executive. Platinum. I fly three times a week man on American Airlines,” he began his video. “You know they oversold the flight and gave our tickets away, man? I was first class, man. Now they’re saying they ain’t got a flight back until Thursday.

“American Airlines, is this how y’all treat your Executive Platinum members? I’m confused, man. I’m in Madrid and y’all gave my flights away. My first class flights away. What is it American Airlines? I’m confused.”

He continued: “The people at the desk they treat you like shit. They tell you they can’t do nothing for you. What’s going on American Airlines? I’m an Executive Platinum Member. I think that’s the highest. I need to get the fuck out of here tomorrow.”

Check out Gillie’s video below:

This isn’t the first time Gillie Da Kid has come for AA’s throat. Back in 2022, he took aim at the airline after he was allegedly asked to be searched at a Texas airport.

Video of the exchange shows the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast c0-host trading words with a TSA agent donning a cowboy hat.

“Plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only black man is ask does he have illegal narcotics in his bag,” Gillie wrote alongside the exchange on Instagram, tagging American Airlines. “U pick the wrong ni$$a today buddy.”

Gillie can be heard saying in the video: “What are you talking about? You wanna look in here? You asked me could you search [my bag] so I searched it for you.”

“Don’t lie to the camera sir,” the agent replied.

“Oh c’mon, man, don’t lie to the camera. You walked up gonna pick me out. Get away from me, man. You picked me out,” Gillie continued. “For what? I’m probably the richest person on this plane, get away from me man.”

The agent then interjected to accuse Gillie of “smelling like marijuana” and reminded the podcast host it was “illegal in Texas.”

“I smell like marijuana, are you serious? Are you serious? What do you mean be real. You be real,” Gillie said. “Picked the wrong one today, huh?”

Gillie Da Kid isn’t the first rapper to voice their frustrations with American Airlines. In 2018, YG criticized the airline for being racist after he was accused of being drunk on a flight and removed from the plane.

“Fuck American Airlines on blood,” YG said on Instagram at the time. “They kicked me off the plane talking about I’m drunk … I’m soberer than a muthafucka. Racist-ass muthafuckas. I’m sober!”

He wrote in the caption: “FUCK AMERICAN AIRLINES. RACIST FUCKS & IM SOBER PUSSY’S, YALL RACIST. FUCK ALL YALL @americanair.”

While American Airlines never responded to YG or Gillie, the airline did bite back on one occasion involving Iggy Azalea, who chastised the airline for giving away her and her son’s seat on a flight.

“I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir,” Iggy wrote in April. “I was flying with my son & they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night.”

Airline staff then responded and told TMZ that Iggy missed her flight because of her own tardiness.

Meanwhile, DaBaby recently shouted out Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for always looking out for him during a recent show, and shouted out Gillie’s late son YNG Cheese, who was killed in July.

“These is really two n-ggas that I look up to — they check on me on the regular,” he said in part. “And to see my n-gga go through something, the way he goin’ through it. Two, three days after he pulled up to my crib, that shit happened, that shit broke my heart n-gga. But it’s all good. I know you a super-strong n-gga. I know you a real n-gga. And you got a real n-gga with you. And that’s all it takes.”