Gillie Da Kid hasn’t forgotten about his one-on-one challenge to Jamal Crawford and he’s now taunting the former NBA star.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host showcased some recent highlights of him playing pick-up hoops and made sure Crawford as well as his Inside the NBA co-hosts took note of his skills.

“Same $hit Ima Do to @jamalcrawford he if ever check it up @nbaontnt @adamlefkoe @shaq,” he wrote. “#ShaiGillgeousAlexander #ChaunceyGillups #SamGillCell #ManuGillnobi #DamianGillard #GrantGill #GillbertAreanas #MikeGillJordan.”

Crawford caught wind of Gillie’s post featuring a slow-motion reverse lay-up and dissed him in the comments: “@gilliedaking you know I ain’t going for NONE of that. Trying them 80’s moves on me!”

Check out the exchange below:

Fans still think Gillie is out of his mind for going at JC who is only a couple of years removed from playing in the NBA.

“That shit was slow as hell Gill he smackin that shit yk how to ball doe,” one person wrote, while another chimed in: “Crawford will BBQ Gillie so bad he gotta chill!”

It’s unclear when they will suit up for the anticipated match-up but it seems Gillie is still interested in lacing up against the former 6th Man of the Year.

Fat Joe attempted to warn Gillie and told him to back down from Jamal Crawford but the rapper-turned-podcaster isn’t listening.

“Yo, Gillie gotta stop. Nobody loves Gillie and Wallo more than me, but Gillie one-on-one against Jamal Crawford? I don’t got Gillie scoring two [points],” Joe said. “Gillie from Philly, my brother, talking about how he taking on Jamal Crawford — is he on dust? What they got over there in Philly, the tranq [tranquilizer]. You seen that shit where people be just Zombie’d out. It’s worse! Yeah, Gillie gotta relax.”

related news Gillie Da Kid Takes Issue With ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ Being Labeled A ‘Podcast’ January 12, 2024

Sending a message to Crawford ahead of the potential showdown, Joe added: “Break his ankles, man.”

The conversation of a one-on-one was sparked by an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with guests Cam’ron and Ma$e, during which Gillie puffed his chest out and issued a challenge to J. Crossover.

“I bet you Jamal Crawford will not accept this challenge one-on-one,’ the Philly native said. “I will cook the shit [out of him]. Let me just say this, Jamal Crawford is gonna get his baskets — that’s what he do. He cook everybody.

“But guess who else going in the oven? Jamal fucking Crawford. He gotta guard me. I’m like Bubba Chuck. I know I’m a muthafuckin’ liability on muthafuckin’ defense, but I’m such a liability on offense that it don’t even fuckin matter.”