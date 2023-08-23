Gillie Da Kid has made a vicious declaration toward Joe Budden as they both proposed fighting each other in a celebrity boxing match.

During Joe Budden’s recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, both rappers-turned-podcasters argued alongside Wallo 267 about who would win in the proposed match.

While Gillie Da Kid emphasized that, “My hands is deadly,” Joe Budden said that it would “be a long day,” for the Philadelphia artist because he weighs a total of 225 pounds.

“Imma tint the windows on ya face,” Gillie said as Wallo 267 exclaimed that he was going to get famed boxing manager Al Haymond on the phone to discuss the business details of the hypothetical fight. “I’m gonna beat the fucking leather off of you.”

Check out a clip of the interview below:

Gillie vs Joe Budden On The Boxing Schedule? @JoeBudden talking bout “I’m 225, it would be a long day for you” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HjlE44CNHX — Hassan 🇸🇴 (@TherealHassanO) August 21, 2023

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid squashed their long-running feud during the hilarious episode.

“Look at this n-gga. Old n-gga rolled an hour and a half, gotta put his shoes the fuck back on,” Gillie joked while standing on his porch as The Joe Budden Podcast host got out of his car. “We don’t wanna hear none of that proper talking shit; you on n-gga time.”

“I ran a little late,” Budden said with a smile as he approached the duo, hugging them and dapping them warmly.

The reconciliation comes after Joe Budden threw shade at Gillie Da Kid for his not-so-high-flying lifestyle, leading to words being exchanged between the pair.

“I don’t wanna hear none of that money talk from you n-ggas!” he barked during a May episode of The Joe Budden Podcast as Rick Ross’ chest-pounding “I’m Not a Star” played in the background.

“Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom! I can tell it’s not like that! Stop fucking playing with me.”

Internet detectives linked Budden’s comments to an Instagram video showing a woman asleep in Gillie’s bed, ostensibly after sex, with his headboard covered by a small window in his bedroom.

After catching wind of his apparent sneak diss, Gillie fired back on Twitter by calling Budden a “washed up” rapper and bringing up his past rehab stints and domestic violence allegations.

“After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef [crying face emojis],” he wrote. “I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money [skull emoji] #GotEm.”

Budden returned fire by warning Gillie to “watch [his] mouth” while mocking him for “selling ass out here for cheap.”

The former rappers’ relationship initially soured back in 2020 when Budden and his then-co-hosts Rory and Mal spoke about producer Devin Wade’s split from Million Dollaz Worth of Game following the show’s lucrative $3 million deal with Barstool Sports.