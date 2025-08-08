WNBA games have recently drawn headlines for an unexpected and inappropriate trend with neon green sex toys being thrown onto the court, turning live matches into viral sensations. These bizarre disruptions have taken place in multiple cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, New York, and Los Angeles, sparking concern among players, coaches, and league officials.

A cryptocurrency memecoin group behind ‘Green Dildo Coin’ has claimed responsibility, saying the stunts were orchestrated to boost attention – and the coin’s value – via online fame, according to multiple media reports. While the group denies sexist intent, WNBA players and coaches have condemned the behavior as dangerous, misogynistic, and disrespectful.



The cryptocurrency community reportedly coordinated these stunts via livestreams and social media to generate viral attention and boost the memecoin’s value.

An unnamed spokesperson from the group told USA Today the motive wasn’t to mock women’s sports but to avoid paying influencers and gain visibility through shock value. “We knew we had to go viral to get attention,” they said.

The first widely reported incident occurred on July 29, when a sex toy landed on the court during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. Similar stunts followed, including another incident in Atlanta and one in Phoenix, where a thrown object hit a fan sitting with his young niece.Incidentally, a sex toy was thrown onto the court on Thursday night, marking the latest such incident at a WNBA game, during the closing stages of the Atlanta Dream’s 86-65 victory over the Chicago Sky.

While the group has taken responsibility for promoting the trend, it denied direct involvement in the arrests. Delbert Carter, arrested in Atlanta, and Kaden Lopez, arrested in Phoenix, were not members of the crypto community. Lopez told police he had seen the trend online and decided to join in independently.

The group claimed future pranks would be ‘more tasteful’ but the WNBA is taking the matter seriously. In a statement Thursday, the league confirmed it is working closely with arena staff to identify those responsible and take appropriate action to prevent further disruptions.

