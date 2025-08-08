Disney and Lucasfilm said they have settled a lawsuit with actor Gina Carano, who sued the companies last year alleging she was wrongfully terminated from “The Mandalorian” in 2021.

Carano filed a lawsuit in federal court in California in February 2024 alleging she was fired from her role on the show for voicing right-wing opinions on social media, and claiming she had suffered emotional damage and lost millions in income following the termination. She was seeking a court order that would require Lucasfilm to reinstate her or compensate her at least $75,000.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately clear. The Lucasfilm statement said the agreement will “resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies.”

“Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect,” Lucasfilm said. “With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

Carano also announced the settlement in a statement via her agent, saying the deal “is the best outcome for all parties involved.”

“I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me,” Carano said in the statement.

She thanked Elon Musk, who she called “a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit.”

At the time the suit was filed, Carano confirmed that Musk and X would provide financial backing for her suit, following through on an earlier Musk promise to foot the legal bill for any X users who said they had been discriminated against due to their activity on the social media platform.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Carano, in the past, has posted on social media likening modern political divides to the Holocaust and mocking people who wore masks during the pandemic. She also appeared to suggest there was voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud.

She claimed in the suit that male colleagues that made similar comments were not held to the same standards.