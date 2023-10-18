[ad_1]\r\n<br><p>Former Speaker Newt Gingrich <a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/costareports\/status\/1714428822571913406" rel="noopener">said<\/a> that giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry the authority to move legislation in the House \u201cis a lot better solution than gridlock and chaos.\u201d<\/p>\n\n\n\n<p>Former Speaker John Boehner <a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/SpeakerBoehner\/status\/1714440130562281829" rel="noopener">responded<\/a>: \u201cI agree.\u201d<\/p><script async src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script>\r\n<br>[ad_2]