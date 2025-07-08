Italy and Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini has joined LAFC’s ownership group, the MLS club announced Tuesday.

Chiellini spent the final two years of his playing career at LAFC before retiring at the end of 2023.

“Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me,” Chiellini said in a statement as part of the team’s announcement. “When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club. It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home.

“That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I’m proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in.”

Giorgio Chiellini finished his playing career at LAFC. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Chiellini served as LAFC’s player development coach in 2024 and was also named an executive at Juventus last year, focusing on relations with national and international football institutions.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity for Giorgio to continue his legacy with LAFC as a member of our ownership group,” said LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal.

“Giorgio has always brought tremendous leadership, professionalism and character everywhere he goes, and his values perfectly align with the long-term vision we have for LAFC. We are grateful to have Giorgio as our friend and now partner.”

Chiellini won 117 caps for Italy and captained them to the Euro 2020 title.

He spent the vast majority of his club career at Turin giants Juventus, where he was a key part of a team that won nine consecutive Serie A titles.

With LAFC, he reached two consecutive MLS Cup finals, helping the club win its first championship in 2022.