WIMBLEDON, England — Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hit the fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon on Monday, clocking 153 mph (246 kph) in the first round.

The 6-foot-8 Mpetshi Perricard recorded the serve in the first set of his first-round match against American Taylor Fritz, and hit another 151 mph.

The new mark breaks the previous record of 148 mph set by American Taylor Dent in 2010. Tracking of serves began at Wimbledon in 1991.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard set a Wimbledon record with a 153 mph serve against American Taylor Fritz in Monday’s first-round match. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

World No. 36 Mpetshi Perricard topped Wimbledon service speeds in 2024 at 140 mph. American Ben Shelton was initially recorded at 153 mph last year, but his serve was later corrected to 132 mph because of a tracking malfunction.