A girl has been left fighting for her life after she caught a deadly strain of E.coli from food bought at a Christmas market.

Antonia Hay, 17, from Buckinghamshire, has spent the past two weeks in intensive care after likely catching STEC-HUS, caused by E-coli O157.

She is believed to have contracted it from a market in Great Missenden.

She has had multiple operations – including one to remove part of her bowel – and a blood transfusion as her kidneys have been failing, forcing her onto dialysis.

Her older sister, Jemima Hay, started a GoFundMe and wrote: ‘She is currently lucky to be alive and has continued to show amazing determination and strength throughout this time, despite the immense stress, pain and trauma – all combined with an extreme phobia of injections.’

Antonia was allowed to spend Christmas Day at home with her family – who have not left her side – before returning to the hospital on Boxing Day because of her kidney failure.

Antonia, 17, has spent the past two weeks in intensive care after likely catching STEC-HUS, caused by e-coli O157

Antonia has had multiple operations – including one to remove part of her bowel – and a blood transfusion as her kidneys have been failing, forcing her onto dialysis

Antonia is believed to have contracted E.coli from a Christmas market in Great Missenden

Antonia’s father put out a post on Facebook asking people if they also experienced similar symptoms

The pub where Antonia works also shared the Go Fund Me link

The student is the youngest person to ever be admitted into the ICU ward that she is currently in.

Her father, Steve Hay, wrote on Facebook: ‘To anyone who may have experienced food poisoning symptoms at any restaurant, establishment or any market stall in Great Missenden during the Christmas Market, particularly on or from 25th November, please can you PM me, as my middle daughter (17) is fighting for her life after a serious bacterial infection (e-coli) suspected from eating something around this time and we have strong theories, but just need to know if anyone else was affected with ANY level of stomach issues or illness (including stomach cramps or diarrhoea 1-10 days afterwards). Public Health / Bucks Health / UKHSA all aware.’

Antonia, who is an aspiring actress, is concerned about how this will impact the rest of her life and career and feels as if her ‘dreams have been ripped away’ because she cannot continue studying on her performing arts course.

The family also currently has no income, as her father is not being paid for taking time off work.

Jemima said: ‘Anybody who has met Antonia will know that she is the most kind, caring, outgoing person and lights up any room she walks into.

‘Despite going through the toughest time in her life, all she has cared about is everybody else and how they are feeling, still trying to make everybody laugh.’

According to the NHS, only a small amount of people go on to develop HUS from this strain of E.coli.

You can catch this specific strain by eating contaminated food, touching infected animals, having contact with others who are contaminated and drinking or swimming in infected water.

The page has currently exceeded the target of £5,000 in just 24 hours and has now raised more than £8,000.

Her father Steve said Antonia contracted E.coli around the 25 November, when a Christmas Market in Great Missenden (pictured) was on

People took to Facebook to wish Antonia a speedy recovery

The family thanked the public for their generosity and added: ‘This money will help her immensely with her ongoing treatments, recovery and expenses, including following her performing arts dreams.’

The pub where Antonia works, The Britannia in Marlow, posted on their page and wrote: ‘Many of you here have had the pleasure of meeting or being served by Antonia.

‘Unfortunately she has recently fallen seriously ill, and now we want to do our part and take care of her, the same way she has taken care of her colleagues and guests since joining the Britannia.

‘If you can donate, please do, or help us to spread awareness. We hope you get well soon Antonia.’

The establishment also hosted a disco fundraising event on Christmas Eve to raise money for the page.

Recently, 30 Britons have gotten sick in an E. coli outbreak linked to artisan cheese.

Four varieties of Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese have been urgently recalled and slapped with a ‘do not eat’ alert over contamination fears.

All tested positive for a specific strain called 0145, feared to be lurking in the cheese.