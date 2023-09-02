One of the women seen in the video of a fight that broke outside a porta potty at the latest Morgan Wallen concert in Pittsburgh has broken her silence after the viral incident.

Morgan Wallen is currently on his 2023 tour, and his last stop was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The singer was in the news previously for pulling the plug on one of his shows owing to sudden health issues. The last-minute cancellation of the much-awaited concert sure irked fans and drew a lot of criticism. Now, his concert has once again become the center of social media discussion as the porta-potty video is accumulating millions of views.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Video of fight outside porta potty at Morgan Wallen concert surfaces

The video filmed outside a porta potty at Morgan’s concert on Wednesday shows multiple women fighting quite intensely.

What started off as a verbal confrontation soon transpired into one of the ugliest fights we have seen at any concert.

You can’t hear the voices of the women involved in the fight, but it is said that they started swinging at each other after one of them allegedly cut the line.

A woman clad in denim shorts and a pink top with her back facing the camera is seen arguing with the lady standing before her wearing a black top and with a beige shrug over it.

A few seconds into the clip, the lady whose back is seen in the video pushes the woman blocking the door of the porta-potty aside, only to get attacked.

They pull and drag each other all the way to another porta potty and before you know it, two more women join the fight and jump on the lady in the black top.

Soon, the daughter of the woman who was getting jumped comes out of the porta potty over which the fight started and rushes to rescue her mom. The girl dressed in a sky blue jumper and high-rise boots single-handedly fights off the ladies attacking her mother.

Girl from the clip responds

Dave Portnoy sat down for an interview with the “Blonde Assassin romper stomper” from the porta potty brawl. Her name is Dalanie Disabato and she was with her mother at the Morgan Wallen concert on Wednesday.

Dalanie was using the porta potty that was being guarded by her mother when the girl standing behind her was angry because the former cut in the line to go before her.

She stepped out of the bathroom to see her mother getting jumped and her first instinct was to do what any daughter would have done.

Despite this being her first altercation, she managed to fight off women jumping her mother. However, Dalanie never imagined she would react the way she did and finds it hilarious when she looks back at what happened.

According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, no arrests were made.

Fans react to the viral brawl

Just like Dalanie, social media users think the fight that ensued at the music concert in Pittsburgh was hilarious.

One wrote: “You’re the hero of the day. This is too funny tho.”

“The Morgan Wallen concert Porta Potty video is my favorite now. haha,” said another.

A third fan said: “I can’t get enough of this.”