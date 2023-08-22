Vanity Fair: “Rudy Giuliani claimed that he has cold, hard evidence proving the 2020 election was stolen, which will in turn show that he and Trump were right to contest Joe Biden’s win and are thus innocent of all charges against them. Why didn’t Rudy mention any of this evidence at the time or in the years since? Well, he didn’t have it way back then, and he didn’t have it just before he was charged by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, but he’s got it now.”

Said Giuliani: “There are things we didn’t present then, because over the next couple years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produced more witnesses, and what I would call ‘scientific evidence’ that I would say is very persuasive.”

