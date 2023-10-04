Rudy Giuliani is suing Joe Biden, accusing the president of defaming him three years ago.

The suit says Biden harmed Giuliani’s reputation by calling him a “Russian pawn” in October 2020.

The suit references the “sterling and unimpeachable character” that Giuliani says he earned from his public service.

Rudy Giuliani has filed a defamation lawsuit against Joe Biden, alleging that the president tarnished his “unimpeachable character” by calling him a Russian pawn four years ago.

In a new lawsuit filed in Merrimack Superior Court in the state of New Hampshire on Wednesday, Giuliani’s lawyers say Biden defamed Giuliani twice during the October 22, 2020 presidential debate, when Biden was still a candidate.

The lawsuit alleges that at two points during the debate, Biden falsely accused Giuliani of being a “pawn” for the Russian government, and later, dismissed Giuliani’s criticisms of the Hunter Biden laptop, claiming he believed “a bunch of garbage.”

The suit argues that Biden’s comments have damaged Giuliani’s reputation, and continue to do so, preventing him from holding “positions that require credibility, trust, decision-making, and independence.”

Giuliani’s lawyers then go on to list Giuliani’s career accomplishments as proof of his positive reputation, referencing his “sterling and unimpeachable character.”

“For over fifty years, the Plaintiff has provided public and professional service for and on behalf of the American people that only can be regarded as historic,” the lawsuit states.