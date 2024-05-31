ComingSoon is excited to give out five The Strangers: Chapter 1 mini posters signed by stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez, director Renny Harlin, and producer Courtney Solomon. The Lionsgate horror movie is now playing in theaters and is the first chapter in an exciting new trilogy.

“After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in The Strangers: Chapter 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series,” says the synopsis for the horror film.

Based on The Strangers written by Bryan Bertino, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. The movie has a 91-minute runtime and is rated R. Producers for the film are Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, and Charlie Dombek.

How to enter our giveaway for the signed The Strangers: Chapter 1 mini posters

To enter our The Strangers: Chapter 1 mini posters giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until June 6, and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!